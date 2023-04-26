Ghana star Mohammed Kudus set to miss out on Ajax Player of the Season award

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is expected to miss out on the Ajax Player of the Season award to Steven Berghuis.

Kudus has had an impressive season, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists in all competitions.

However, Berghuis has emerged as the fan favourite, receiving the most votes from Ajax supporters through the supporters association's website.

According to Ajax Life, Berghuis' lead over his competitors is so significant that he cannot be overtaken, even with four league games left.

Berghuis currently has 47 points, while Kudus, who is in second place, has 30 points. Edson Álvarez is third with 27 points, followed by Steven Bergwijn and Davy Klaassen.

Berghuis has played 28 games in the Eredivisie this season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists.

This is the first time the attacking midfielder has won the Ajax Player of the Year award, having finished second to Lisandro Martínez last season, his first with the club.

Kudus, who is currently nursing an injury, has been linked with a move away from Ajax in the summer, with former Manchester United striker Louis Saha urging the English club to sign the Black Stars player.

"He [Kudus] has the ability to break lines and be aggressive in the midfield, which can be utilised easily, as the very talented player of his kind.

"He has not made many mistakes and when you have these targets, it makes perfect sense. I would like to see players like Kudus and Osimhen arrive at Old Trafford, but it is also important to think about their mindset and values and I believe they align," the Frenchman said.