According to reports from the Standard, Julen Lopetegui could bring a 4-3-3 system to West Ham United if he takes over from David Moyes, leading to potential benefits for Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus.

Moyes' departure from the club at the end of the season was confirmed on May 6, with speculation that Lopetegui will be his successor.

Kudus has had a successful debut season with West Ham, and the recent report suggests that Lopetegui's tactics could help both him and the club's midfielders excel next season.

The young midfielder has seamlessly adapted to English football and has become a key player for the Hammers.

Out of all the players in the squad, only Jarrod Bowen has scored more goals than Kudus' 13 in 43 appearances across all competitions, with the pair being the only ones to reach double figures in goal tally.

Kudus has quickly earned Moyes' trust and has been a regular starter in the team since his first few substitute appearances.

He is also one of the nine players who have played over 3000 minutes in all competitions this season.

However, Kudus' talent and age (only 23) indicate that he still has room for improvement.

Under Lopetegui's guidance, who prefers a more controlled style of play, Kudus could continue to impress and enhance his reputation in London.

The potential change in tactics could be beneficial for Kudus as he looks to further establish himself at the club.