Ghana star Mohammed Kudus shares positive experience at West Ham

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has shared his positive experiences since joining West Ham United from Ajax, answering 14 questions about his journey with the club so far.

The talented attacker made the switch from Dutch giants Ajax to West Ham United just before the summer transfer window closed, embarking on a new chapter.

Since his arrival in England, Kudus has been making significant strides. He has already featured in two matches in the Premier League and played a pivotal role for West Ham United in the Europa League, contributing a goal to help secure a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory against TSC Backa Topola last week.

In an interview with West Ham United's media team on Monday, Kudus conveyed his overall satisfaction with life at the club, stating, "My experience at the new club so far has been positive."

14 questions with our No14 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Ao36Zqi5rF — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 25, 2023

The versatile midfielder expressed his determination to give his best for the Hammers and adapt seamlessly to life in London.

Kudus signed a long-term contract with West Ham after the Premier League club paid over 40 million euros.