Ghana star Mohammed Kudus to thrive under new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui

Published on: 23 May 2024
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is set to work with new West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui in the upcoming season, following the Spaniard’s appointment on Thursday.

The 57-year-old Lopetegui, who finalised his deal with the Hammers earlier this month, succeeds David Moyes.

Kudus, who scored a stunning overhead kick in Moyes' final game against Manchester City last Sunday, paid glowing tribute to the former Manchester United manager.

 

Moyes played a pivotal role in bringing Kudus to West Ham from Ajax in a deal worth over 40 million euros.

The midfielder excelled in his first season, netting 13 goals and providing six assists.

 

However, with Lopetegui’s arrival, Kudus is expected to take on a more prominent role, as his playing style aligns well with the former Real Madrid coach's tactics.

Playing under a manager who emphasizes controlling games could suit Kudus, enhancing his reputation in London.

Lopetegui is anticipated to implement a 4-3-3 system at West Ham, a formation that should maximize Kudus's talents and contributions to the team.

