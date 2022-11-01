GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana star Mohammed kudus wins MOTM after inspiring Ajax to victory against Rangers

Published on: 01 November 2022
Mohammed Kudus was named man of the match after leading Ajax to a Champions League victory over Rangers on Tuesday.

The Ghana international scored and set up another as the Dutch champions won comfortably at Ibrox Stadium.

 

Mohammed Kudus was the man of the match when the two teams met early in the competition, scoring a spectacular goal and providing an assist to help secure an emphatic victory in Amsterdam.

He produced a similar performance on Tuesday, as he returned to Ajax's starting line-up after serving as a substitute in the previous three games.

After only four minutes, Ajax took the lead when Mohammed Kudus laid off a ball into the area to Steven Berghuis, who rolled it past the hapless Alan McGregor.

Mohammed Kudus added the second in the 29th minute when his shot took a deflection off Leon King to divert it past Rangers goalkeeper McGregor.

The 22-year-old was denied a third goal in the second half before late goals from Rangers and Ajax respectively ensured the game finished 3-1.

