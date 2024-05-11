Ghana star Mohammed Kudus wins top West Ham award

Mohammed Kudus on Saturday was announced as the winner of West Ham's Goal of the Season award for his impressive strike against Freiburg in the Europa League.

The Ghana midfielder's goal, which saw him pick up the ball in his own half before dribbling past two opponents and coolly finishing with his weaker right foot, has been widely praised for its skill and execution.

Presenting the first winner of our season awards... ðŸ¥ Your 2023/24 Goal of the Season goes to @KudusMohammedGH for his sensational dribble and finish v SC Freiburg ðŸ† pic.twitter.com/Q34Vl6SMbo â€” West Ham United (@WestHam) May 11, 2024

Kudus' goal is now being tipped as a potential contender for the prestigious FIFA PuskÃ¡s Award, which recognises the most aesthetically significant goal of the calendar year.

Fans and pundits alike have been impressed by the quality of the goal, with many hailing it as one of the best strikes of the season.

As well as impressing with his goalscoring ability, Kudus has also caught attention for his unique goal celebrations.

Against Freiburg, the 22-year-old swapped his usual perch on an advertising board for a steward's stool, adding another memorable moment to an already standout performance.

Since joining West Ham from Ajax last summer, Kudus has established himself as a key player for the London club.

In 31 Premier League appearances, he has contributed seven goals and five assists, while in all competitions he has scored an impressive 13 times.

With his combination of technical ability, creativity, and eye for goal, Kudus looks set to become a firm fan favourite at West Ham.

READ ALSO: No solid interest in West Ham star Mohammed Kudus amid transfer rumours