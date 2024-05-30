Ghana star Osman Bukari bids emotional farewell to Red Star Belgrade

Osman Bukari has expressed that Red Star Belgrade will always hold a special place in his heart after securing a transfer to Austin FC.

The Ghana forward has joined the Major League Soccer club, concluding his impressive stint with the Serbian giants.

The 25-year-old joined Red Star Belgrade in 2021, where he scored 25 goals and provided 20 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions.

He contributed to the club's back-to-back Serbian league titles and Serbian Cup victories.

"This team will always hold a special place in my heart. I wish you all continued success and will be cheering for you from afar," Bukari wrote on Twitter.

This team will always hold a special place in my heart. I wish you all continued success and will be cheering for you from afar. Thank you for everything Red and whites @crvenazvezda_en @crvenazvezdafk ðŸ”´âšªï¸ 4/4 pic.twitter.com/s29f7XFGrQ â€” Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) May 30, 2024

Bukari joins Austin FC as a Designated Player on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract, running through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

The deal is pending receipt of Bukari’s ITC and P-1 visa. He will occupy Senior, International, and Designated Player spots on the Austin FC roster.

Prior to his time at Red Star, Bukari began his career in the youth ranks of Accra Lions.

Bukari made the move to Europe in at age 19, joining AS TrenÄÃ­n in Slovakia.

He tallied 16 goals and 25 assists in 66 appearances there, and in 2019/2020, was voted as the team’s best player, to the league’s Best XI, and was a finalist for the league’s Player of the Season award.

Bukari then moved to KAA Gent in Belgium, netting four goals and six assists in 35 games before moving to FC Nantes of the French topflight on a season-long loan.

He was a part of the Nantes team that won the Coupe de France in 2022 and contributed two goals and four assists in 26 matches.