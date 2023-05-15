Ghana star Osman Bukari donates to support Red Star Belgrade fan with rare skin disease

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has been recognised for his outstanding performance in Serbia's football league after receiving the Player of the Month award for April.

The winger, who plays for Red Star Belgrade, was instrumental in helping his team secure the league title.

As part of his recognition, Bukari was awarded a prize of 100,000 dinars ($927 ), which he has generously decided to donate to support the treatment of Ana Vukadinović, a Belgrade resident suffering from the rare skin disease called epidermolysis bullosa.

Ana, who is a devoted fan of Red Star, faces immense challenges due to the delicate nature of her skin, which is easily damaged by the slightest touch.

Bukari's outstanding achievements in April, including scoring four goals and providing an assist in five games, played a significant role in his recognition as the top player of the month.

Since joining Red Star last summer, he has been an integral part of their unbeaten run in the league, culminating in their successful defence of the title.

Bukari's act of generosity has been widely praised by fans and fellow players alike.