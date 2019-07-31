Ghana star Princella Adubea flies out to Spain to start career with Sporting Club De Huelva

Ghana youth international Princella Adubea has left the country to join her first foreign club Sporting Club De Huelva.

The Spanish side announced the signing of the former Black Princesses captain last month.

Adubea hopes to recapture her verve after returning from an 11-month injury layoff in April.

She has been tipped for greatness after her 10 goals helped Ghana qualify for a fifth consecutive FIFA U20 Women's World Cup tournament in 2018.

The 20-year-old won the Women's Premier League and Women's FA Cup Golden boot three times, scoring 38 goals in the two seasons for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.