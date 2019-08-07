Ghana star Princella Adubea grabs brace on Sporting Club De Huelva debut

Ghana female sensation Princella Adubea scored twice for Spanish side Sporting Club De Huelva in their 3-1 win over San Roque de Lepe in a pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old made an instant impact after she showed her goal scoring instinct during the dress rehearsal.

She will be instrumental for the side after starting her professional career in Europe on a blistering note.

Adubea has been tipped for greatness after her 10 goals helped Ghana qualify for a fifth consecutive FIFA U20 Women's World Cup tournament in 2018.

Adubea won the Women's Premier League and Women's FA Cup Golden boot three times, scoring 38 goals in the two seasons for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

By Patrick Akoto