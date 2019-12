Ghana winger Samuel Owusu scored a sensational brace and provided an assist as Al Fahya demolished Al Drae 5-0 in the King Cup on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was the star of the show as he turned on the heat in style against the lower division side.

The Ghana International has been in stupendous form since he joined the Saudi Arabia side in the summer.

He continues to weave magic and and his goal scoring prowess has added bite to his immense quality.