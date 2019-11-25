GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana star Samuel Owusu named in Saudi Arabia Team of the Week

Published on: 25 November 2019

Ghana wideman Samuel Owusu has been named in the team of the week in Saudi Arabia following a breathtaking spell at Al Fahya.

Owusu, 23, powered his side to a narrow 1-0 win over Al Shabab to be named among the top performers for week 10.

The Ghana international has never looked back following his switch to the Saudi Pro League after a remarkable  campaign for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The skillful speedster has earned massive plaudits for his immense quality as he continues to wow fans in the gulf.

Its been a remarkable journey for the youngster who continues to weave magic for both club and country.

