Ghana star Thomas Partey denies rape and sexual assault charges

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has denied charges of rape and sexual assault against him, according to his lawyer Jenny Wiltshere.

The 32-year-old, who recently left English giants Arsenal, has been charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police in London.

The Ghana international is expected to appear in court on August 5, 2025, for the commencement of legal proceedings.

Ahead of his first appearance, Partey's legal representative Jenny Wiltshere disclosed the player has been cooperative and will prove his innocence.

"Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him," she said, as quoted by talkSPORT.

"He has fully cooperated with the police and the CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further."

Meanwhile, according to a statement by the Metropolitan Police, two women accused the footballer of rape while another blamed him of sexual assault.

Partey's future in football is however in doubt following his Arsenal exit.