Ghana star Thomas Partey eager to join Juventus amid interest from Saudi clubs

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly eager to join Juventus if he is unable to secure a stay at Arsenal this summer.

Partey, aged 30, sees signing for the Turin club as a "priority" due to his desire to continue playing in Europe.

Partey, who is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, is expected to follow his Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka in departing the Emirates Stadium during the transfer window.

While Xhaka appears destined for Bayer Leverkusen, the Ghanaian midfielder is prepared for a new challenge of his own.

It is believed that Partey may be offloaded by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the club aims to raise funds for potential signings such as West Ham's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Kai Havertz. With two years remaining on his contract, Partey's current Transfermarkt valuation stands at around £35 million.

Although Partey is unlikely to further develop his game considering his age, Juventus could benefit from high-profile and experienced midfield reinforcements, especially with Paul Pogba continuing to struggle with injuries.

The Allianz Stadium would potentially welcome such additions.

It remains to be seen how negotiations and developments unfold as Partey explores his options for the upcoming season.