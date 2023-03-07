Ghana star Thomas Partey hails Arsenal’s ‘never say die’ attitude after Bournemouth comeback

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is confident that Arsenal will stay in the title race to the very end of the season, adding the team’s never say die attitude is one of the reasons they have mounted a spirited title challenge this term.

Partey hailed Arsenal’s fighting spirit after they came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and keep their title bid on track.

Arsenal were trailing 2-0 with just over 30 minutes to go at Emirates Stadium but Reiss Nelson’s dramatic 97th-minute winner completed a stunning comeback.

The win keeps Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with just 12 games to go.

Arsenal have now scored injury-time winners in three games since the World Cup break and Partey believes that is down to their spirit.

“I think we have been doing this from the beginning,” said the midfielder. “I think everybody is ready to give their best.

“We know we have worked on every aspect. We tried to do our best in every game. At the end, we got the win and that is the most important thing.

“I think it’s another game that we were able to go 2-0 down and then we are able to go up and win the game.

“I think this will raise the spirit of the team and of the fans to keep on supporting. This is the football that we all want to play.

“I think the spirit of never giving up, the belief that we have in the team, the belief that the fans have in us, is pushing us game after game. I think we deserved every win that we had this season.”

Partey started the comeback against Bournemouth when he bundled the ball home from a corner.