Ghana star Thomas Partey helps Arsenal defeat Manchester City in Community Shield

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey put up an impressive performance for Arsenal as they beat Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday.

In a keenly contested encounter on Sunday, the final outcome had to be decided on penalties as the game ended in a stalemate.

Despite the early dominance of Manchester City, the Gunners held on soaking every bit of pressure while proving to be efficient with the least opportunity they had.

After a goalless first half, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola proved his tactical prowess again as his two substitutes Kevin De Bryune and Cole Palmer combined to score the opening goal of the game. Palmer calmly converted De Bruyne's pass in the 77th minute.

Partey suffered a head injury late in the game which was almost like a setback to the Gunners who were seeking the equaliser.

Despite it being late in the game, the Black Stars midfielder managed to continue after being bandaged and eventually helped his team to get the needed equaliser as Trossard climbed off the bench to score from Saka's pass in injury time.

The game travelled to a penalty shootout after a 1-1 scoreline in regular time which Arsenal capitalised on it to win 4-1 as De Bruyne and Rodri both missed.

Partey's endurance for 90 minutes despite the late injury proves his importance to the team and might not be sold by the Gunners with the season set to start next week.

Despite several reports suggesting his departure away from the North London club, Partey looks set to continue with Arsenal.