Ghana star Thomas Partey misses out on Premier League team of the season despite stellar form

Ghana star Thomas Partey has been outstanding for Arsenal this season, but it seems his efforts have gone unnoticed by the EA Sports Team who surprisingly left him out of the Premier League team of the season.

The midfielder has been instrumental in Arsenal's title pursuit, yet his absence from the list of nominated midfielders has left fans and pundits scratching their heads.

Partey's contribution to Arsenal's impressive run cannot be understated. The midfielder has featured in 26 Premier League games, starting in 24 of them and scoring three goals. His performances have been pivotal to Arsenal's success this season, with the Gunners sitting at the top of the league and looking to end their title drought.

It is therefore surprising that FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations have seen the likes of Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United, Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton and Hove Albion, and Palhinha of Fulham named among the potential midfielders to make the team.

Premier League Team of the Season Nominees. No Ivan Toney but Havertz made it.

No Bruno, Partey & Mitrovic. This is a JOKE pic.twitter.com/XSupI69mSN — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) April 17, 2023

This has left fans and football enthusiasts questioning the selection criteria of the EA Sports Team and the validity of their decision.

Despite the snub, Partey's exceptional performances this season have not gone unnoticed by fans and pundits alike, who have praised his work ethic and quality on the pitch.