Ghana star Thomas Partey returns to Atlético Madrid pre-season two weeks to start of La Liga

Ghana international Thomas Partey has made his return to Spanish side Atletico Madrid to join the team in pre-season preparations ahead of the new season which starts in two weeks.

The 26-year-old was given time off to recoup having competed in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars - despite suffering an early exit from the tournament.

Manager Diego Simeone welcomed his squad to the Wanda Sports City of Majadahonda with the presence of the Ghanaian.

The rest of the squad were handed a day and half rest after the team's tour of America.

Partey did not travel with the squad to their tour of theUnited States of America after he remained in Madrid to train separately.

The Ghanaian has two weeks to convince the manager he can become an important player for the rojiblanco this season.

He must prove he can start against Getafe when the La Liga starts in two weeks.

By Patrick Akoto