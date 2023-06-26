Ghana star Thomas Partey ‘set to leave’ Arsenal

Renowned Sky Sports Italia journalist and commentator, Massimo Marianella, has added his voice to the ongoing speculation surrounding the future of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, stating that the player will undoubtedly depart from Arsenal.

Partey's performances last season were nothing short of exceptional, particularly in the period leading up to April. He established himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders, earning high praise from both pundits and fans alike.

In fact, former professional footballer Darren Bent went as far as describing Partey as Arsenal's "most important" player.

However, the midfielder's form took a dip during Arsenal's disappointing results against Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton, and Manchester City in April. As a result, manager Mikel Arteta made the decision to drop Partey from the starting lineup.

With uncertainty surrounding Partey's future, Massimo Marianella has boldly claimed that the player will undoubtedly be sold during the current summer transfer window.

The midfield maestro is attracting interest from Italian giants Juventus and several top clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Sky Italia's Calciomercato, which was relayed by Tutto Juve, Marianella stated, "Partey is an experienced player with physicality. Since joining Arsenal, he has shown improvement compared to his time at Atlético Madrid. He has enhanced his footballing abilities, including his shooting and defensive coverage."

Marianella further asserted, "I believe Arsenal will definitely sell him, but they won't let him go for anything less than €20m (£17.2m)."