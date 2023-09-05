Ghana star Thomas Partey to miss United States, Mexico games due to injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Ghana's upcoming international friendlies against the United States and Mexico in October due to a groin injury.

Partey's injury, sustained during Arsenal training before their Premier League victory over Manchester United, is expected to keep him out of action for six weeks, ruling him out of the October international break.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed concern about the extent of Partey's injury, stating, "I don't know. Unfortunately, he got an injury in training, and it doesn't look good. We need some more tests; we believe he's going to be out for weeks. We think it's a groin but can be something in between."

This setback means that Partey won't be available for Ghana's friendly match against Mexico on October 14 at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. Ghana will then take on the United States in Nashville four days later.

Partey's absence is a blow to both Arsenal and the Ghanaian national team, as he has been a key figure for both squads. Arsenal will miss him in crucial Premier League fixtures, while Ghana will have to make do without his services in their international friendlies.