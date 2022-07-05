Ghana star Thomas Partey travels to Germany with Arsenal for pre-season

Ghana star Thomas Partey is poised for the upcoming season and has travelled to Germany with Arsenal for pre-season.

The midfielder had a frustrating last season, missing crucial games towards the end due to injury as Arsenal missed out on Champions League football.

He was also forced to miss the start of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to his injury.

The strong midfielder, however, is back to full fitness and preparing for the 2022/23 season, which begins in August.

Partey appeared in Arsenal's first pre-season game against Ipswich Town over the weekend. Behind closed doors, the Gunners won 5-1, with Partey excelling in midfield.

The 29-year-old's impressive defence-splitting pass set up one of Eddie Nketiah's goals. The striker scored three goals.

This pass from Thomas Partey. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/0JbiwWKlwa — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) July 2, 2022

Arsenal's pre-season will kick off with a fixture against Nurnberg on the last day of their training camp in Herzogenaurach. Just over a week later, the Gunners go stateside and visit the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to face Premier League rivals Everton. They will then take part in the FC Series.

The series is a national expansion of the Florida Cup, held in the state since 2015 featuring teams from around the world. There they will face Major League Soccer side Orlando City and Chelsea.

The Emirates Cup will also return with a fixture against La Liga side Sevilla.