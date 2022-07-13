Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghana star Thomas Partey travels with Arsenal to USA for pre-season

Published on: 13 July 2022
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is part of Arsenal’s 33-man squad for a pre-season tour of the United States.

The 29-year-old did not travel to Germany with the team last week for their pre-season friendly against Nurnberg, which the Gunners won 5-3 thanks to a hat-trick from new striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Times also reported that Partey would be left out of Arsenal's US tour, but the midfielder was included by manager Mikel Arsenal on Wednesday afternoon.

He is expected to play in Arsenal's next three games as the new season approaches.

Arsenal's first game in America will be against Everton on Saturday.

The following day, it's a short flight down the east coast to Orlando, Florida, where we'll face Orlando City next Wednesday before wrapping up the tour against Chelsea on Saturday, July 23.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for 50m euros and has since established himself as one of the team’s most important players.

His serious injury near the end of the season hurt the Gunners as they failed to secure Champions League football.

He has played 48 Premier League games in two seasons, scoring two goals.

