Ghana star Thomas Partey unfazed by losing starting role at Arsenal

Thomas Partey has spoken out after being dropped from Arsenal's starting line-up for their last two Premier League games.

The Ghana deputy captain, who has started in 26 league games for the Gunners this season, was replaced by Italian midfielder Jorginho.

Speaking to Standard Sports, Partey revealed that he was not concerned about losing his place in the starting XI.

For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it," he said. "I am really happy for him (Jorginho) because for a couple of weeks he was the best at training and then at the end you see that in the game."

Partey went on to praise his teammate's recent performances and highlighted the importance of competition in the squad.

"I am really happy for him and also happy that every player is ready to step in, so nobody is able to sleep. I think it is good and I hope everyone in that position will be ready to step in when they have the chance. The purpose of the club is to create competition and that helps the club to grow more, and also pushes us to be able to give our best in the game."

Arsenal are in danger of seeing the Premier League title slip through their grasp this season, having fallen behind Manchester City with just three games remaining.