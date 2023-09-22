Ghana starboy Mohammed Kudus voted man of the match in West Ham's thrilling Europa League victory

Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus has been voted man of the match after his inspiring performance for West Ham United in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

The Black Stars playmaker scored twice in his first start as the Hammers came from behind to beat Serbian club TSC Backa Topola 3-1 in the first group game at the London Stadium.

Kudus connected a beautiful cross from Algeria international Said Benrahma to draw West Ham level in the 66th minute after Petar Stanic had given TSC the lead right after recess.

The highly-rated youngster scored again after heading home a cross from a James Ward-Prowse to put the Hammers ahead of the game four minutes later.

Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek completed the comeback for David Moyes' side with a header from another Ward-Prowse cross eight minutes from time.

Kudus joined West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £38 million.

He is in contention for his first Premier League starting role on Sunday when the Hammers face Liverpool.