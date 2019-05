Nantes selected Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris to model in their new home jersey for the 2019/20 season.

The 27-year-old, who is on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto, impressed during his spell at the club.

The decision to choose to the Ghanaian to represent the Canaries has fueled speculation he could be handed a permanent contract at the club.

There is an air of possibility for the striker to perhaps sign a long-term deal at the club.

Waris is still contracted to Porto until 2022.