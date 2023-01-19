Ghana striker Afena-Gyan hails Jose Mourinho’s impact on his career

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan has praised Jose Mourinho's influence on his career, referring to the Portuguese star as his second father.

Mourinho gave the youngster his first-team debut, and he is quickly developing into a fine footballer.

In October 2021, Afena-Gyan was promoted from the AS Roma U19 team to the first team by Mourinho.

He scored his first goals a month later, and he finished the 2021/22 season with a medal after helping Roma win the Europa Conference League for the first time.

Afena-Gyan, who is now with Cremonese, acknowledges Mourinho's importance in his career thus far.

“Mourinho is my second father. He made me who I am today,” he told La Gazzeta Dello Sport.

Earlier this week, Afena-Gyan inspired Cremonese to beat Serie A leaders Napoli in the Coppa Italia. He scored a late equaliser and netted the winning penalty in the shootouts.

Cremonese will face AS Roma in the last eight of the competition.