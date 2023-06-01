Ghana striker Jordan Ayew urges Ghanaians to support Ghana Premier League

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has urged Ghanaians to support the local league by attending games and cheering for their clubs.

Ayew's appeal was part of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)'s drive to rekindle fan interest in flocking to match centres to watch games on matchdays.

The Crystal Palace attacker underlined the importance of fans massing to stadiums on match days in a video posted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media.

“I encourage everyone to keep on supporting the betPawa Premier League.

“I’m urging everyone to keep coming to the stadium to fill the stadium because it’s important to our league. Thank you guys,” Jordan Ayew appealed.

With two matches to end the season, The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will culminate next month with Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United dominating the battle for the title.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew has been picked to the Black Stars roster for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar on June 18.