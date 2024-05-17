Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo draws inspiration from Gyan and Ayew

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has shared that he draws inspiration from two esteemed compatriots: Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew.

This season, Semenyo has displayed remarkable consistency, netting eight goals and contributing another pair of assists in the Premier League, prompting optimism about his potential contribution to the national team.

In anticipation of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches scheduled for June, the 24-year-old star spoke reverentially of the influence wielded by Gyan and Ayew, particularly noting how the latter offers valuable advice based on personal experience.

Reflecting on conversations with Andre Ayew, who remains active on the pitch with the Black Stars as captain, Semenyo conveyed that the elder statesman encouraged him to maintain focus and persistence in pursuit of greater achievements.

Similarly, Asamoah Gyan offered sage counsel, urging Semenyo to seize opportunities, savour success, and perpetually raise the bar for performance excellence.

"Obviously Andre Ayew is playing with the team currently, and Gyan is there at games sometimes, so I always speak to him [Dede Ayew] and he tells me to keep going, and tells me the ability I have, he did not have it at his age. So, he tells me to keep going and pushing myself. Whenever I feel like I reach a level, I should go again," Semenyo told Premier League TV.

"Asamoah Gyan said the same thing and told me to keep working. When you get your chance you score, enjoy the moment but also keep pushing yourself and make sure you continue getting over the bar. So, I feel like those two as a kid when growing up, as Ghanaians we watched them a lot. At World Cups, Premier League that’s all we watch. So yeah, they are great examples," he added.

To date, Semenyo boasts a respectable international scoring record of two goals, including a memorable strike registered during an AFCON qualifying encounter versus Angola last year.