Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo expresses gratitude to Bournemouth family after penning new deal

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed his gratitude to everyone at AFC Bournemouth after signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Cherries from Bristol City in January 2023, has grown into a key player under manager Andoni Iraola. His performances last season, 13 goals and 7 assists in all competitions, helped Bournemouth secure a record 56 Premier League points and finish ninth on the table, equalling their best-ever top-flight position.

In his first comments after extending his stay, Semenyo paid tribute to the entire Bournemouth community.

“From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club,” he said. “It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner.”

Semenyo’s decision to commit his future to the club comes amid reported interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. However, the Ghana international has chosen to remain on the south coast, where he has made 89 appearances, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists.

He is expected to return for pre-season in the coming days as Bournemouth prepare for the 2025/26 campaign.