Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo finishes 2024/25 EPL season with 11 goals after final day brace against Leicester City

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo scored a brace on Sunday to finish what has been a good 2024/25 English Premier League season for him.

The Black Stars striker started for AFC Bournemouth today in the team’s final game of the season against Leicester City.

In the game played at the Vitality Stadium, both teams had their moments in the first half, but neither side could find the back of the net.

After the halftime break, Antoine Semenyo put on a show, firing AFC Bournemouth to a 2-0 win at the end of the contest.

The striker scored his first of the day in the 74th minute when he found the back of the net after he was set up by Ilya Zabarnyi.

Some ten minutes later, Antoine Semenyo grabbed his second when he unleashed a low strike from the edge of the Leicester City box.

His effort flew into the bottom left corner with Leicester City goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk unable to keep the ball out of the net.

With his goal on the final day of the season, Antoine Semenyo has finished the 2024/25 English Premier League season with 11 goals and five assists after making 37 appearances.