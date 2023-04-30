Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo nets first-ever Premier League goal in Bournemouth big win over Leeds United

Black Stars forward Antoine Selorm Semenyo was on target for the very first time in the English Premier League when AFC Bournemouth thumped Leeds United on Sunday.

The Ghana international climbed off the bench to round off the emphatic victory for the Cherries, who claimed a comfortable 4-1 win in the end at the Vitality Stadium.

The massive victory gives Gary O'Neil's side a boost in their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the season as they open a ten points gap from the drop zone.

Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma scored twice in quick succession in the 20th and 24th minute to give Bournemouth the advantage.

Patrick Bamford pulled one back for Leeds before the break, but Dominic Solanke restored the two-goal cushion for the hosts in the 63rd minute.

Semenyo was brought on in 83rd minute when he took the place of Wales forward Kieffer Moore.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian put the icing on the cake to seal the victory for Bournemouth in stoppage-time after connecting a pass from Jaidon Anthony.

Semenyo signed for the Cherries in the winter transfer from Championship side Bristol City and has since made 10 appearances in the Premiership, scoring once.