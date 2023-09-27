Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo ready to embrace challenges of 2023 AFCON

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo is prepared to face the challenges of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Bournemouth man played a crucial role in Ghana's qualification for the tournament, scoring a goal against Angola in Kumasi and providing an assist in the victory over the Central African Republic earlier this month.

Ghana's qualification marked their 10th consecutive appearance in the prestigious tournament, and they await confirmation of their opponents when the draw is conducted on October 12.

Semenyo expressed his readiness for the tough competition, stating, "It's going to be tough, but I am ready to embrace that challenge."

He also highlighted the significance of representing his family and friends in the tournament, mentioning that his father had also played in Ghana years ago.

"For my family, it is big. My dad played in Ghana years ago so it is nice to represent the family and my friends as well so it is an honour," he added.

The 34th edition of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Black Stars, who have won the tournament four times, will aim to end Ghana's 41-year trophy drought next year in Ivory Coast.