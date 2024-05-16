Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo recounts rejection by Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has opened up about his challenging journey to the Premier League, revealing that he faced rejection from powerhouse clubs Chelsea and Arsenal during his formative years.

Semenyo, 24, disclosed, "I think I went to Millwall four times, went to Tottenham, went to Arsenal, went to Chelsea, I went to so many clubs and I just got the same result: never making it. I remember Palace being the last place being rejected."

Reflecting on the emotional impact of the rejections, Semenyo admitted, "Being so young I couldn’t cope with the emotions of rejection... I felt like I need to take a break, go back to friends, go back to school just focus and recuperate, give myself a year to calm myself down cause I felt like the rejection was so much."

However, Semenyo emphasised that these setbacks ultimately strengthened his character and mentality, saying, "That was obviously a tough part of my life but yeah I felt like it built character and the mentality I have now, so I’m grateful."

Semenyo's perseverance eventually paid off when Bournemouth secured his services for £10 million in January 2023. Since then, he has established himself as a pivotal figure for the club, impressing with eight goals and two assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Semenyo's stellar performances have not gone unnoticed, as he has been nominated for Bournemouth's Player of the Season award, further solidifying his status as a rising star in English football.