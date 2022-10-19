Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo registers assist in Bristol City win

Antoine Semenyo made his third consecutive league start on Tuesday and registered his fourth goal involvement as Bristol City beat West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship.

The Ghanaian forward assisted Bristol City's second goal in the 2-0 win at The Hawthorns.

Semenyo set up Nahki Wells to double the lead seconds before halftime after Bristol City had taken the lead in the 32nd minute thanks to Joe Williams

Semenyo was replaced after 77 minutes and was praised by his coach for a fantastic performance as he continues to make a strong case for inclusion in Ghana's World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old, who missed the first five league games of the season due to an injury, has three goals and one assist in 10 appearances.

Otto Addo called up Semenyo for the Black Stars' pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua last month, and he played in both.

The London native is expected to travel to Qatar, where Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.