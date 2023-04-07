Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo reveals admiration for musician Stonebwoy

Ghana and AFC Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that his music playlist is dominated by Stonebwoy's songs.

The Black Stars forward is a huge fan of the multiple-award winning reggae-dancehall star.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Stonebwoy right now. He is just on the playlist everywhere. I listen to all his songs,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Stonebwoy is revered in Ghana and across the continent following his contributions to the creative arts industry. He is one of the few Ghanaian musicians to ever win the prestigious BET Award.

Meanwhile, Semenyo is gradually winning the hearts of Ghanaians after netting the winner in the AFCON qualifiers against Angola in Kumasi. He is believed to be the heir to Asamoah Gyan's throne.

“I used to watch him when it came to the AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him,” Semenyo said about the former Ghana captain.

Semeyo will travel with his Bournemouth teammates to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday.