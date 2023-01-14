Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo scores and registers assist as Bristol City beat Birmingham

Antoine Semenyo scored for the third time in three games as Bristol City defeated Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday.

The Ghana striker has been in excellent form since returning from the World Cup in Qatar, where he didn't get many chances.

He scored in Bristol City's first league game of the year against Coventry, added another in the FA Cup last week, and not only scored but also assisted this weekend.

The 23-year-old goal and assist helped Bristol City beat Birmingham City 4-2 at Ashton Gate for the first time since October.

After 17 minutes, Antoine Semenyo scored with his chest into an empty net, before Nahki Wells doubled the lead four minutes later.

After Tahith Chong was brought down in the box, a Troy Deeney penalty cut the deficit before halftime.

However, Mark Sykes scored two second-half goals for the Robins, one of which was assisted by the Ghanaian, and despite Reda Khadra pulling another goal back with 14 minutes to go, the Blues were defeated for the fourth time in a row.