Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo strikes early for Bournemouth, but Aston Villa's late equaliser forces draw

Ghana international striker Antoine Selorm Semenyo was on target for AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Sunday when they beat Aston Villa.

The Cherries failed to record a third successive victory in Premiership at the Vitatily Stadium after settling with a 2-2 stalemate.

The Black Stars striker got the opening goal for Bournemouth ten minutes after kickoff when he connected a pass from Ryan Christie.

Semenyo got on the end of a pass inside the box and fired a shot into the bottom left corner.

Jamaica forward Leon Bailey levelled proceedings for Villa ten minutes later after he was set up Ollie Watkins.

The Cherries retook the lead early on in the second half through Dominic Solanke as latched onto a pass from defender Milos Kerkez.

England striker Watkins scored on the stroke of full-time to draw Villa level in the match with a beautiful header from Moussa Diaby's cross.

Semenyo played 71 minutes of the encounter as he was replaced by Colombian forward Luis Sinisterra.

The 23-year-old has scored twice and delivered one assist in ten appearances in the Premiership this season.