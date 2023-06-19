Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo to work with Andoni Iraola as new Bournemouth manager next season

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo will be working with a new manager at Bournemouth next season after Andoni Iraola was confirmed the club's head coach on Monday.

The former Rayo Vallecano manager joins the Cherries on a two-year deal and replaces Gary O'neil who helped the club survive the drop last season.

Semenyo missed the last three games of the season due to injury and was also not available for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to achieve success with the new coach, who enjoyed three good seasons in La Liga, where he helped Vallecano finish the just ended campaign in 11th place.

"We're so excited to welcome Andoni to the club," AFC Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley said. "With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.

"He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision. His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we're confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.

"We have identified a number of targets in the transfer market, which along with our January additions will supplement our strong playing squad to give Andoni the best chance to consolidate our Premier League status and keep progressing."