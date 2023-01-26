Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo undergoing Bournemouth medical -Reports

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is reportedly undergoing a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a proposed move to the club.

It is understood that the 23-year-old will seal a permanent move to the Premier League side after his explosive form at the Championship side.

The Ghana international has been a long term target of the Cherries, who are desperate for oxygen after their struggles in the English top-flight.

Bristol City initially have rejected two quick-fire offers for Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth with the second totalling £10million but appears an agreement has now been reached for the transfer of the player.

Semenyo, who is on the radar of several clubs including Crystal Palace and Rangers, has six months left on his current deal with the Robbins having the option of extending for another year.

However, Bournemouth are set to break the bank to add the Ghanaian to their ranks.

The new owners of Bournemouth led by Bill Foley are set to make funds available for manager Gary O'neil to sign the lanky forward.

Semenyo scored his first goal of the year on New Year's Day in the English Championship game against Coventry. The 22-year-old has been one of the key figures at Bristol, enjoying a fine campaign last season, where he scored eight and provided 12 assists.

He was also a member of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing two of the Black Stars' three games in Group H.

Bournemouth have lost all six games since returning from the World Cup break, four of them in the Premier League, and have dropped to 17th place, sitting just one point above the relegation zone.

But they will hope to further boost their squad by sealing a deal for 23-year-old Bristol City striker Semenyo.

The Ghana international has scored six times in 23 outings for the Ashton Gate club this season.