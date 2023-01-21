Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh dismissed in Hull City away defeat to Sheffield United in Championship

Ghana international striker Benjamin Tetteh was sent off when his team Hull City narrowly lost to Sheffield United in the English Championship on Friday night.

Sheffield needed a scrappy 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane to consolidate their second position on the league standings, having their eyes on automatic promotion at the end of the season.

England U20 midfielder Daniel Jebison with his first league goal of the season claimed the maximum points for the Blades in the end.

Tetteh was brought in the second half for his fourth successive appearance since recovering from a long-term injury. He replaced Scottish midfielder Greg Doherty in the 62nd minute.

The Ghanaian was dismissed with six minutes remaining following an altercation with Sheffield forward Olie McBurnie.

Tetteh joined Hull at the beginning of the 2022-23 season from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor but has managed to make just 12 appearances in all competitions due to an injury he suffered in September last year.