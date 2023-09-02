Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh misses Central African Republic match due injury

FC Metz striker Benjamin Tetteh failed to make the latest Black Stars squad for their matchup against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The striker who has completed a move to France recently from Hull City was on the verge of being included in Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad but was ruled out due to injury.

In an injury update provided by the Black Stars team doctor, Dr Pambo through the Ghana Football Association, it was revealed that the 26-year-old received a knock over a week ago.

"Quadriceps injury on Friday, August 25, 2023 during training and is likely to be out for about 3 weeks according to his club Doctors."

Tetteh would have to wait and hope for another call-up in the future as the Black Stars prepare for the crucial encounter scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium

Ghana lead Group E of the qualifiers with nine points followed by Angola with eight points with Central African Republic on third position with seven points with Madagascar lying below the table with two points.

Ghana will need to avoid defeat to sail through to the competition while CAR would have to win to qualify for the much-anticipated tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year.