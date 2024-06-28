Ghana striker Brandon Thomas-Asante returns to West Brom for early pre-season

New Black Stars forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante has rejoined his teammates at West Bromwich Albion to begin early pre-season preparations.
The English-born striker, who made his debut for Ghana during the World Cup qualifiers in June, arrived at the West Brom Training Centre on Thursday to start pre-season.
The Baggies top scorer last season is expected to play a key role in West Brom's campaign next season.
The former Premier League side have lined up pre-season friendlies against Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough, Cambridge, Real Mallorca and Birmingham City before the start of the new season.
They will begin the campaign with a Carabao Cup clash against Fleetwood Town on August 12.
Thomas-Asante impressed after his cameo against the Central African Republic and he is expected to play a role in Ghana's World Cup qualification.
Our @GhanaBlackstars striker. ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡ pic.twitter.com/Nej5JwGER2
â€” West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 27, 2024