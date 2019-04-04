Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban interesting three Italian clubs

Three Italian clubs are said to be interested in Leeds United owned striker Caleb Ekuban.

Ekuban-born in the peninsula, has been in top form since making a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

He can fit into the Italian game having come through the ranks with Chievo Verona.

Ekuban has netted seven goals and provided three assists this season.

He has been playing out wide, in a number 10 role or as an out-and-out striker for the Super Lig side

Trabzonspor can sign the forward in the summer for £ 900,000 and according to Turkish outlet Millyet, the club president will activate the clause.