Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban joins Trabzonspor for preseason after AFCON break

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban has returned to Turkish club Trabzonspor for preseason after he was handed an extended break due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker was part of the Black Stars team that got eliminated at the round of 16 at the competition in Egypt.

Ekuban missed a penalty against Tunisia leading to the elimination of the four times African champipons.

He has returned to his club Trabzonspor, and passed the necessary medicals to begin preseason.

The 25-year old was joined by new recruit and former Nigeria international Mikel Obi.

“Caleb Ekuban and our new transfer Obi Mikel, who are in the national teams of their countries due to the Africa Cup, passed the health check,” the club Tweeted.

“The players who completed their health checks continued their work at Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Facilities within the special training program applied to them.”