Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban pops up on the radar of Fatih Karagumruk

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban is set to return to Turkey following interest from Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

The 29-year-old is top on the list of transfer targets for the Turkish outfit ahead of the winter transfer window.

Ekuban enjoyed the best moments in his career while playing for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig before making a big-money move to the Serie A side in 2021. He endured a tough first season as the Red and Blues suffered relegation.

However, after their return to the Italian topflight, the Ghana international has struggled for game time, making only nine league appearances this season.

Fatih Karagumruk are hoping to seal a move for the forward as they look to rescue their campaign following a difficult start to the season.

The former Leeds United striker has a huge reputation in Turkey and was close to rejoining Trabsonspor last season.