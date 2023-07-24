Ghana striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh makes first Swiss Super League start for FC Zurich

Young forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made a promising start for FC Zurich on Sunday as they kicked off their 2023/24 season with a delightful 2-0 victory over Yverdon-Sport in the Swiss Super League.

Taking to the field in the attacking position, the Ghanaian played a vital role in helping his team secure a dominant win.

FC Zurich took control of the game from the start, and Jonathan Okita opened the scoring with a well-timed goal in the 27th minute.

In the second half, Nikola Katić further strengthened the lead, finding the back of the net in the 54th minute, securing a comfortable lead for the home team.

During the match, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh showcased his talent and skills, contributing significantly to the team's performance. The young forward played a commendable 69 minutes of the contest, leaving a positive impression in his Swiss Super League debut.

This marked a significant milestone for Barnieh, as it was his first start in a Swiss Super League game since joining FC Zurich from Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak early this year.

The talented player had worked hard during the pre-season, aiming to cement his place in the starting eleven and secure regular playing time for the team throughout the season.