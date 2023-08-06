Ghana striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh thrilled after netting brace for FC Zurich

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is basking in the glow of his recent accomplishments, notably an impressive brace that propelled FC Zurich to a resounding 3-0 triumph over Lugano in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The former Hearts of Oak forward proved himself a force to be reckoned with during the thrilling encounter. Barnieh's inspiring performance earned him a spot in the starting lineup at the Stadion Letzigrund, where he showcased his skills for an impressive 85 minutes.

Both of Barnieh's goals exhibited his remarkable prowess on the field. His first strike, a powerful right-footed shot from the centre of the box, found the bottom left corner of the net in the 68th minute. The second goal, a left-footed shot from the right side of the box in the 76th minute, secured FC Zurich's victory and showcased Barnieh's versatility.

In reaction to highlights of his exceptional goals, shared by FC Zurich, Barnieh expressed his determination with the words 'Ogya Naa,' emphasising his fiery passion for the game and his commitment to driving his team forward.

Barnieh's unwavering confidence and dedication shine through as he looks ahead with optimism, ready to embrace upcoming challenges and continue contributing his remarkable skills to FC Zurich's success.