Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng scored in Dalian Yifang's 3-1 win over Beijing Renhe in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has now tallied four goals in seven league appearances.

Boateng's goal in the 59th minute sealed the victory for Dalian after Yannick Carrasco had equalized for the visitors in the 51st minute from a penalty.

Two minutes later, Dalian shot into the lead as a fine cross from Carrasco was turned home by Hamsik.