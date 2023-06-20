Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng unbothered by recent Black Stars snub

Rio Ave forward Emmanuel Boateng has reacted to the consistent snub by the technical handlers of the Black Stars.

The in-form forward has not receive an invite from the national since since 2021, having been a regular member of the team between 2018 to 2021.

“I’m not worried. We should always respect the coach’s choice of players. As a player, I will do my best on the pitch, work hard and determined to give out my best in every game. Not getting call up is not a problem,” he said.

The 27-year-old netted six goals in 28 matches in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for Rio Ave in the just ended season.

His contract with the Portuguese outfit ends on June 30, 2024.

"I have one year left on my contract with Rio Ave, but at the moment, I don't know whether I will continue with them next season," Boateng added.

The former Levante star has 7 caps for the national team of Ghana.