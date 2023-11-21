GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan begins individual training at US Cremonese ahead of full recovery

Published on: 21 November 2023
Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan begins individual training at US Cremonese ahead of full recovery

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has started training ahead of his comeback from injury. 

The US Cremonese striker was spotted at the Giovanni Arvedi training centre on Monday as he begins individual training.

Afena-Gyan has been out with a knock for almost two months but could make his return before the winter break.

The former AS Roma forward hopes to help Cremonese make a quick return to the Italian topflight league following their demotion last season.

Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese in the winter transfer window but could not stop the then struggling Serie A from avoiding the drop.

Meanwhile, the rest of his teammates who were not involved in international action started preparation for the game against Lecco on Saturday.

